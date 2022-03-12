Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 19,632 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

