Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Andrew W. Verhalen Buys 11,455 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

