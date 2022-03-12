QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80.

NYSE:QS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 209,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

