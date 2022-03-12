Ryo Currency Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $956.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.61 or 0.06599634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00269863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00746948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00067691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00456989 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00371657 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,631,561 coins and its circulating supply is 36,514,249 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.