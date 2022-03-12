Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$380,100.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,404,181.28.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

