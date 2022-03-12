Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.