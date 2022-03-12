Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $704,000 Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

