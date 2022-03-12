Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,864.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,266.29 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,947.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,841.56. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

