Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 368 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

