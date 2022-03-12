Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

APTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

