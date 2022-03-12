Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 336.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

