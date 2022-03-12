iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 692,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,013,810 shares.The stock last traded at $26.77 and had previously closed at $27.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,817,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.