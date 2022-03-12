goeasy (TSE:GSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$207.00 target price on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$213.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$127.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$152.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$177.61. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$116.07 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

