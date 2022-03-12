Scotiabank Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$145.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$106.62 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$104.38 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.