Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$3.50.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

