Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $92.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. upped their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Docebo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $12,884,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

