Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $101.75

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

