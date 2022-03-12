Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.99 million, a P/E ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

