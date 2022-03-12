Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). ContextLogic posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

WISH stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

In related news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

