RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 79257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

