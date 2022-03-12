Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. Temenos has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

A number of research firms have commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

