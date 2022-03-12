Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.