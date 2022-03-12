Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in February

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $11.21 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.