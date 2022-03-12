Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) were up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 8,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

