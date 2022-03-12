Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $187.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $187.37 and last traded at $188.24, with a volume of 43239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

