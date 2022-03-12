Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

