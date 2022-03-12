Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Nate’s Food has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Nate's Food Company Profile

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

