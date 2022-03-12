Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $65.41 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $913,819. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.