Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DKL stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

