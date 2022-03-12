Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE TGH opened at $37.01 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

