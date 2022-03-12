StockNews.com Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday.
Ebix stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ebix (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
