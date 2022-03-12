Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TARA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86.
In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
