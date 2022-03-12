Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TARA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.