Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $23.14 on Friday. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

