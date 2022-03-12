Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
