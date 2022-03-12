Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.73).

LAND stock opened at GBX 747.60 ($9.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 741.53. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

