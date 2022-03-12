Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 45,351 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

