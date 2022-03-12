Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “
Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
