Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 92,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

