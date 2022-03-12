Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CFO Charles Andrew Eidson Sells 29,983 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

