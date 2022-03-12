Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Director Hans Helmerich Sells 150,000 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HP opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.