Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,398,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $55.05 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

