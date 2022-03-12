Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

AJRD opened at $38.78 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

