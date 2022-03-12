Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Matson by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $422,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

