Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Valvoline by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valvoline by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

