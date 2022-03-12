Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 108,907.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

IBKR opened at $60.92 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,711 shares of company stock worth $61,061,788 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

