Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

