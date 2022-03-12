BioSyent (CVE:RX) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RX stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.59. The firm has a market cap of C$103.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.84.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

