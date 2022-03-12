iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 870,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.36 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

