Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -2.54. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

