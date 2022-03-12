U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USEG stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.